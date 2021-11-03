Coast Guard repatriates 31 Cubans to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore’s crew repatriated 31 Cubans to Cuba, Tuesday, following four interdictions off the coasts of Florida and Bahamas.

During a routine law enforcement flight, a Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders at 3 p.m., Oct. 27, of a blue and green vessel approximately 43 miles south of Key West. Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr.’s crew arrived on scene and transferred the migrants aboard in good health.

Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations agents notified Sector Miami watchstanders at 10 a.m., Thursday, of a vessel approximately 1 mile east of Lake Worth. Two suspected smugglers were transferred to Customs and Border Protection agents and one Cuban was brought aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell and reported in good health.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew notified Sector Key West watchstanders at 8:30 p.m., Thursday, of a vessel approximately 58 miles south of Long Key. They were brought aboard the Charles David Jr. and reported in good health.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders at approximately 8 p.m., Saturday, of a 15-foot vessel approximately 32 miles southeast of Anguilla Cay, Bahamas. The people were brought aboard Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered and reported in good health.

“The Coast Guard maintains a robust presence in the Florida Straits, Windward Passage and Mona Passage using a variety of surface and aviation assets,” said Master Chief Petty Officer Jeremy Weaver, a command duty officer, Coast Guard District Seven. “We will continue to put a high priority on patrolling offshore to prevent illegal migration, save lives by removing migrants from unsafe environments and deterring dangerous illegal migrant activity.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 248 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

