Coast Guard repatriates 30 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr.’s crew repatriated 30 Cubans to Cuba, Monday, following several interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of two makeshift vessels, Thursday, at approximately 8 p.m., about 52 miles south of Marathon.

Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr.’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing vessel, Friday, at approximately 2 a.m., about 32 miles south of Big Pine Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Friday, at approximately 4 p.m., about 64 miles south of Sugarloaf Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Friday, at approximately 5:40 p.m., about 66 miles south of Key.

“Coast Guard and our partners are committed to stopping illegal ventures, preventing unsafe voyages at sea and enforcing U.S. immigration laws and regulations,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada, Coast Guard District Seven. “Those rescued or stopped at sea will be repatriated back to their country of origin.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 4,822 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

