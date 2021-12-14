Coast Guard repatriates 30 Cubans to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evan’s crew repatriated 30 people to Cuba, Tuesday, following four interdictions due to safety of life at sea concerns.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations flight crew reported to Sector Key West watchstanders at about 1:30 p.m., Thursday, a vessel approximately 40 miles south of Key West.

A CBP AMO flight crew reported to Sector Key West watchstanders at about noon, Thursday, a vessel approximately 35 miles south of Key West.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry flight crew reported to Sector Key West watchstanders at about 5:30 p.m., Thursday, a vessel approximately 45 miles south of Key West.

“Coast Guard crews and our partners patrol the Florida Straits and the Windward and Mona Passages, maintaining a presence with air and sea assets each and every day,” said Capt. Shawn Koch, Coast Guard Air Station commanding officer. “Working together, our crews help prevent people from losing their lives in these dangerous attempts.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 410 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

