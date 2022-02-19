Coast Guard repatriates 29 Cubans to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell’s crew repatriated 29 people to Cuba, Friday, following two interdictions of undocumented migrants due to safety of life at sea concerns.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry air crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders at about 5:30 p.m., Feb. 12, of a rustic vessel approximately 46 miles south of Key West.

An Air Station Miami’s HC-144 Ocean Sentry air crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders at about 7:40 p.m., Sunday, of a 20-foot green wooden vessel approximately 21 miles west of Elbow Cay.

“We urge people not to take to the sea in unseaworthy vessels,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Patrick Nolan, a duty watchstander at Sector Key West. “Our air and surface crews, along with our local and federal law enforcement partners, work together every day maintaining an active presence through the Florida Straits, and Mona and Windward passages to help save lives by deterring dangerous voyages.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have rescued 730 Cubans:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdictions, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

