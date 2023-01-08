Coast Guard repatriates 273 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk’s crew repatriated 273 migrants to Matanzas, Cuba, Sunday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Etheridge’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant chug, Dec. 31, at approximately 4 p.m., about 104 miles southwest of Marquesas Keys.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant chug, Dec. 31, at approximately 4 p.m., about 81 miles southwest of Marquesas Keys.

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Etheridge’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant chug, Dec. 31, at approximately 6 p.m., about 92 miles southwest of Marquesas Keys.

Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant chug, Dec. 31, at approximately 10:15 p.m., about 14 miles south of Key Colony Beach.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant chug, Jan. 1, at approximately 7 a.m., about 5 miles south of Duck Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Jan. 1, at approximately 9 a.m., about 7 miles south of Duck Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant chug, Jan. 1, at approximately 10 a.m., about 8 miles south of the Seven Mile Bridge.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Jan. 1, at approximately 11 a.m., about 24 miles south of Islamorada.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a capsized migrant vessel, Jan. 1, at approximately 5 p.m., about 35 miles north of Havana, Cuba.

Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Jan. 1, at approximately 7 p.m., about 23 miles south of Marquesas Keys.

A Coast Guard Station Marathon law enforcement boat crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Monday, at approximately 12 p.m., about 17 miles south of Key West.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant chug, Tuesday, at approximately 9 a.m., about 5 miles south of Marathon.

“The Coast Guard continues to interdict and rescue migrants from grossly overloaded, unseaworthy vessels,” said Lt. Cmdr. John Beal, Coast Guard District Seven. “These illegal voyages are always dangerous and often deadly. We are working closely with partner agencies to save lives and prevent illegal entry to the United States via our southeast maritime border. Those interdicted at sea will be repatriated.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 4,795 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

