Coast Guard repatriates 270 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutters Issac Mayo and Paul Clarks’ crews repatriated 270 Cubans to Cuba, Tuesday and Friday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a person on a surfboard, Oct. 13, at approximately 1:50 p.m., about 45 miles south of Key West.

Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Oct. 14, at approximately 12:10 a.m., about 15 miles south of Ramrod Key.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami airplane crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Oct. 14, at approximately 4 p.m., about 60 miles south of Key West.

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Oct. 14, at approximately, 4:15 p.m., about 60 miles south of Marathon.

Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Saturday, at approximately, 8:50 a.m., about 14 miles south of Marquesas.

Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Saturday, at approximately, 10 a.m., about 13 miles south of Woman Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing vessel, Saturday, at approximately 12:50 p.m., about 20 miles south of Boca Grande.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Sunday, at approximately 8:30 a.m., about 30 miles southwest of Marquesas.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami airplane crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at approximately 9:15 a.m., about 30 miles south of Long Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew notified notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Sunday, at approximately 11:15 a.m., about 15 miles southeast of Fort Jefferson.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami airplane crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at approximately 5 p.m., about 13 miles northwest of Water Cays, Bahamas.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Sunday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., about 50 miles south of Key West.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Monday, at approximately 9:20 a.m., about 2 miles south of Plantation Key.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami airplane crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at approximately noon, about 15 miles south of Big Pine Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew notified notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing vessel, Monday, at approximately 7:45 p.m., near Marquesas Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 1:30 a.m., about 10 miles south of Marquesas Key.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami airplane crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 9:30 a.m., about 25 miles south of Little Torch Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 10 a.m., about 20 miles south of Boca Chica.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami airplane crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a sailing vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 1 p.m., about 15 miles south of Cudjoe Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew notified notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 9:30 p.m., about 35 miles south of Duck Key.

“The policy commonly known as Wet Foot, Dry Foot, was repealed in 2017,” said Lt. Matt Miller, Coast Guard District Seven. “Secretary Mayorkas stated in a press conference last year that folks illegally migrating to the U.S. by sea will not be allowed to stay. Choose a safe and legal means of coming to the U.S.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 921 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

