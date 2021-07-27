Coast Guard repatriates 27 migrants to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton’s crew repatriated 27 Cubans to Cuba, Tuesday, following two interdictions off Florida’s coast.

In the first interdiction, a good Samaritan reported a 21-foot vessel with 22 people aboard, approximately 7 miles south of Key West to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders at approximately 3:45 p.m. Friday. They were brought aboard Coast Guard Cutter William Trump and transferred to the Charles Sexton and reported in good health.

In the second interdiction, Coast Guard Station Islamorada reported a makeshift raft with five people aboard, approximately 15 miles offshore of Islamorada to Sector Key West watchstanders at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday. A Station Islamorada boat crew picked up the five people and transferred them to the Charles Sexton. They were reported in good health.

“Taking to the seas on unsafe vessels is dangerous and can result in loss of life,” said Capt. Adam Chamie, Coast Guard Sector Key West Commander. “We request all mariners to report any possible migrant voyages to help prevent loss of life at sea.”

Since Oct, 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 595 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.