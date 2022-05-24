Coast Guard repatriates 26 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Bernard Webber’s crew repatriated 26 Cubans to Cuba, Tuesday, following an interdiction off the Florida Keys.

A good Samaritan alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders, Friday, of a rustic vessel at approximately 12:15 p.m., about 15 miles southeast of Islamorada.

“Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative,” said Petty Officer Nicole J. Groll, Coast Guard District Seven. “Relatives located outside the United States, please contact your local U.S. Embassy.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,952 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

