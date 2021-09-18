Coast Guard repatriates 22 migrants to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayos’ crew repatriated 22 Cubans to Cuba, Saturday, following three interdictions off the coast of Dania Beach and Key West.

While on a routine patrol, the Coast Guard Cutter Ibis crew notified Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders at approximately 9:05 a.m., Monday, of a metal vessel with eight people aboard approximately 1 mile east of Dania Beach. They were brought aboard Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo and reported in good health.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations airplane crew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders at 9:20 a.m., Tuesday, of a white foam vessel with five people aboard approximately 55 miles southwest of Marathon. They were brought aboard the Cutter Isaac Mayo and reported in good health.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders at 3 p.m., Wednesday, of a man-made sailing raft with nine people aboard approximately nine miles south of Big Pine Key. They were brought aboard the Cutter Isaac Mayo and reported in good health.

“Navigating the Florida Straits in unseaworthy vessels is extremely dangerous,” said Sean Connett, a command duty officer, District 7 Command Center. “The Coast Guard and our partner agencies continue to stop these voyages; you will be interdicted and should you expect to be repatriated to your country of origin.”

Since Oct, 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 805 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.

