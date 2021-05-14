Coast Guard repatriates 22 migrants from 2 interdictions to Cuba

MIAMI — The Coast Guard Cutter William Trump crew repatriated 22 Cuban migrants to Cuba, Friday, from two interdictions.

In the first interdiction, a Coast Guard Station Key West small boat crew and Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine surface asset located a migrant vessel, Saturday, after CBP AMO’s maritime patrol aircraft reported two personal watercrafts headed northbound approximately 26 miles southeast of Key West.

In the second interdiction, Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo crew intersected the chug approximately 82 miles southwest of Key West and embarked the migrants with no medical concerns reported.

“Migrant interdiction patrols help save lives by deterring dangerous illegal migrant activity and removing migrants from dangerous environments,” said Capt. Michael Gesele, Coast Guard District Seven Chief of Enforcement. “The Coast Guard patrols the Florida Straits, Windward Passage and the Mona Passage, maintaining a solid presence with air and sea assets. Migrants attempting to enter the United States illegally can expect to be repatriated, regardless of their nationality.”

Since Oct. 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 228 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19. There were no migrants in these cases reported to have any COVID-19 related symptoms.

