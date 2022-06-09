Coast Guard repatriates 21 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew repatriated 21 Cubans to Cuba, Thursday, following interdictions off the Florida Keys.

An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Monday, at approximately 6:15 p.m., about 60 miles south of Key West.

An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Monday, at approximately 7:45 p.m., about 50 miles southwest of Marquesas Key.

Coast Guard Cutter William Trump’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders about a rustic vessel dead in the water, Monday, at approximately 11:45 p.m., about 26 miles southwest of Anguilla Cay, Bahamas.

“Illegally migrating though the Caribbean Sea in unseaworthy vessels lacking safety equipment raises the risk of losing your life and never seeing your loved ones again,” said Petty Officer 1st Class David Micallef, Coast Guard Seventh District. “We ask families to not encourage these voyages.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 2,319 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

