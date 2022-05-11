Coast Guard repatriates 207 people to Haiti

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Campbell’s crew repatriated 207 Haitians to Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Wednesday, after being stopped approximately 20 miles south of Turks and Caicos.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules aircrew and Campbell’s crew spotted the grossly overloaded vessel and deployed their small boat with life jackets to give to the passengers due to safety of life at sea concerns.

“We are urging families in the U.S. to ask their loved ones not to risk their lives on this dangerous journey,” said Cmdr. Anne O’Connell, Coast Guard Cutter Campbell commanding officer. “These voyages are extremely hazardous and often involve rustic vessels that are overloaded and lack food, water, and basic safety equipment.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 4,449 Haitian migrants compared to:

1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

