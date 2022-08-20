Coast Guard repatriates 203 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutters Robert Yered and Pablo Valents’ crews repatriated 203 Cubans to Cuba, Saturday, following 14 interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a makeshift vessel, Tuesday, about 130 miles east of Cancun, Mexico.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a makeshift vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 9:50 a.m., about 14 miles south of Boca Chica.

Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans’ crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Wednesday, at 3:30 p.m., about 40 miles south of Key West.

Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans’ crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a disabled fishing vessel, Wednesday, at 9 p.m., about 25 miles south of Key West.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a disabled vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 9:50 p.m., about 26 miles south of Stock Island.

Coast Guard Cutter Decisive’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic boat at approximately 9:50 p.m., Wednesday, about 27 miles south of Boca Chica.

A Coast Guard Station Key West law enforcement crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a disabled fishing vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 9:50 p.m., about 28 miles south of Key West.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a disabled fishing vessel, Wednesday, at 10 p.m., about 26 miles south of Key West.

A Coast Guard Station Key West law enforcement crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a disabled fishing vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 10:15 p.m., about 30 miles south of Boca Grande.

Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel at approximately 6:45 a.m., Thursday, about 30 miles southeast of Cay Sal, Bahamas.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Thursday, at approximately 11:20 a.m., about 18 miles south of Marquesas Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing vessel, Thursday, at approximately 11:20 a.m., about 25 miles south of Marquesas Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel at approximately 1 p.m., Thursday, about 30 miles south of Plantation Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a sailing vessel at approximately 2:40 p.m., Thursday, about 18 miles east of Key Largo.

“In 2016, the Wet Foot, Dry Foot policy was repealed,” said Lt. Travis Poulos, Coast Guard District Seven. “Those rescued or stopped at sea will be brought back to their country of origin, or the country they departed.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 4,440 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

