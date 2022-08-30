Coast Guard repatriates 20 Dominicans

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos repatriated 20 Dominicans and returned a Haitian man to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic between Sunday and Tuesday, following the interdiction of an illegal voyage in Mona Passage waters near Puerto Rico.

The interdiction is the result of ongoing local and federal multi-agency efforts in support of the Caribbean Border Interagency Group CBIG.

The Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez interdicted a 22-foot blue-colored makeshift boat Friday after the aircrew of a Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine multi-role enforcement aircraft initially detected the suspect vessel. Following the interdiction, the cutter safely embarked 19 males and two females, including two minors, from the makeshift boat. The crew of the cutter Heriberto Hernandez transferred the interdicted group to the cutter Joseph Tezanos for their transport and repatriation to the Dominican Republic.

“For those thinking of taking part in an illegal voyage we urge you to not take to the sea,” said Capt. Jose E. Diaz, commander of Coast Guard Sector San Juan. “The voyage is extremely dangerous and your life as well as the life of everyone else in the voyage will be at risk. These voyages most often occur aboard grossly overloaded unseaworthy vessels that have no lifesaving equipment to protect the people aboard.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022, the Coast Guard has carried out 72 illegal voyage interdictions in the Mona Passage and waters near Puerto Rico. Interdicted during this period, are 1,919 non-U.S. citizens including 1,414 Dominicans, 404 Haitians, 01 Cuban, 1 Ecuadorian, 52 Venezuelan, 12 Uzbek, and 35 of unknown nationalities.

Cutter Heriberto Hernandez and Cutter Joseph Tezanos are 154-foot fast response cutters homeported in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.