Coast Guard repatriates 192 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Resolute’s crew repatriated 192 Cubans to Cuba, Wednesday, following 13 interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A good Samaritan alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Thursday, at approximately 7 a.m., in the vicinity of Davis Reef.

A good Samaritan alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Thursday, at approximately 9 a.m., about 3 miles south of Duck Key.

A good Samaritan alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Thursday, at approximately 11 a.m., in the vicinity of Alligator Reef Lighthouse.

Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Thursday, at approximately midnight, about 15 miles south of Marquesas Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at approximately 1:45 a.m., about 1 mile south of Marquesas Key.

A Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team boat crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at approximately 10 a.m., about 15 miles south of Marquesas Key.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at approximately 6:40 p.m., about 20 miles south of Rodriguez Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at approximately midnight, about 15 miles south of Marquesas Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing vessel, Saturday, at approximately 6 a.m., about 20 miles south of Marquesas Key.

A good Samaritan alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Saturday, at approximately 6 a.m., about 5 miles south of Vaca Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a wooden vessel, Saturday, at approximately 10:15 a.m., about 15 miles south of Marquesas Key.

A good Samaritan alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Saturday, at approximately 4:20 p.m., about 45 miles south of Marquesas Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Saturday, at approximately 7 p.m., about 15 miles south of Marquesas Key.

“Coast Guard and our partners are patrolling Marquesas Key and the Dry Tortugas to stop illegal landings at the national wildlife refuge and national park islands,” said Lt. Travis Poulos, Coast Guard District Seven. “Those stopped at sea will be repatriated to their country of origin or departure.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 2,723 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.