Coast Guard repatriates 187 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutters Angela McShan and Robert Yered’s crews repatriated 187 people to Cuba, Tuesday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 1:45 p.m., about 62 miles south of Dry Tortugas.

Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Thursday, at approximately 2 a.m., about 40 miles south of Man Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Maple’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Thursday, at approximately 4:30 a.m., about 14 miles south of Key West.

A Coast Guard Station Islamorada law enforcement crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel taking on water, Thursday, at approximately 1:40 p.m., about 25 miles south of Islamorada.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Thursday, at approximately 7:15 p.m., 12 miles south of Key West.

Coast Guard Cutter Issac Mayo’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at approximately 2:30 p.m., about 15 miles south of Boot Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement boat crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at approximately 6 p.m., about 12 miles south of Big Pine Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Issac Mayo’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at approximately 6:35 p.m., about 15 miles south of Boot Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., 15 miles south of Key Largo.

“Please don’t take to the sea in unsafe rustic vessels,” said Lt. Travis Poulos, Coast Guard District Seven. “Our crews are trying to prevent people from losing their lives during these dangerous at sea voyages.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 4,915 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local federal U.S. representative.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.