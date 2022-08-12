Coast Guard repatriates 186 Haitians

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Forward’s crew repatriated 186 Haitians to Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Tuesday, following an interdiction near Ocean Reef.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders, Saturday, at approximately 1:20 p.m., of a grossly overloaded sailing vessel with men, women and children aboard.

The vessel ran aground and multiple people jumped into the water without lifejackets. U.S. Border Patrol members on shore took custody of 113 Haitians.

Homeland Security Investigations and its partners are investigating two suspected smugglers who were taken into custody.

“We ask family members in the U.S. to not send money to their loved ones trying to illegally migrate,” said Lt. Cmdr. Sean Newmeyer, Coast Guard District Seven. “Paying smugglers puts your loved ones at unnecessary risk for loss of life.”

Since Oct, 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 6,812 Haitian migrants compared to:

1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

