Coast Guard repatriates 185 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Venturous’ crew repatriated 185 Cubans to Matanzas, Cuba, Tuesday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

Coast Guard Cutter Thetis’ crew alerted District Seven watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Nov. 14, at approximately 8 a.m., about 30 miles northeast of Sagua la Grande, Cuba.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Nov. 15, at approximately 8:40 a.m., about 20 south of Sugarloaf Key.

A Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team boat crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Nov. 15, at approximately 10:30 a.m., about 3 miles south of Marquesas Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Crocodile’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Nov. 15, at approximately 10 a.m., about 20 miles southeast of Key Largo.

Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous’ crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 7:30 a.m., about 10 miles south of Man Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culberton’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 2:30 p.m., about 60 miles south of Dry Tortugas.

Coast Guard Cutter Crocodile’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., about 15 miles south of Marquesas Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 7 p.m., about 14 miles south of Fort Jefferson.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 10:15 p.m., about 15 miles south of Big Pine Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culberton’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Thursday, at approximately 2:15 p.m., about 20 miles north of Havana, Cuba.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Thursday, at approximately 8:15 p.m., about 20 miles south of Marquesas Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a person in the water, Saturday, at approximately 9:30 a.m., about 50 miles south of Little Torch Key.

“Coast Guard and our partners are working to stop senseless migration-related deaths at sea by rescuing people in rustic, unsafe vessels,” said Capt. Ben Golightly, Coast Guard District Seven. “Help us by not paying smugglers and encouraging safe, legal migration.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 2,243 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.