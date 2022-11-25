Coast Guard repatriates 180 people to Haiti

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba’s crew repatriated 180 Haitians to Haiti, Saturday, following an interdiction 25 miles south of Rodriguez Key.

A good Samaritan alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of an overloaded sailing vessel, at approximately 5 a.m., Monday. Coast Guard air and surface assets, and Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations crews responded.

At approximately 7 p.m., the 50-foot sailing vessel hit a sand bar south of Whale Harbor resulting in multiple reports of people in the water.

U.S. Border Patrol reported rescuing 18 people.

One person was medevac’d to Jackson Memorial Hospital for further evaluation.

There were 89 men, 55 women, and 46 children aboard the cutter.

The remaining 10 people are still going through a joint interagency process and disposition has yet to be decided.

The weather on scene was 6-10 foot seas and 25-30 mph winds.

“These people were packed into an overloaded, unsafe vessel without safety equipment,” said Lt. C. Box, Coast Guard District Seven. “The weather was so bad, these people are lucky we got to them when we did.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 585 Haitian migrants compared to:

7,175 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

