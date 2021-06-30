Coast Guard repatriates 18 migrants to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton’s crew repatriated 18 Cubans to Cuba, Tuesday, following three interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A good Samaritan reported a wooden vessel with four people aboard to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders at 1:40 a.m. Friday. They were brought aboard Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton and reported in good health.

A good Samaritan reported a 16-foot wooden vessel with five people aboard to Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders at 4:20 p.m. Friday. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operation law enforcement officers picked up the five people and brought them to the Charles Sexton. They were reported in good health.

A good Samaritan reported an adrift vessel with nine people aboard to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. They were brought aboard Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton and reported in good health.

“Taking to the seas on unsafe vessels is dangerous and may cost you your life,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mario Gil, Coast Guard Liaison Officer, Cuba.

Since Oct, 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 512 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.