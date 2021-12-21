Coast Guard repatriates 18 migrants to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore’s crew repatriated 18 people to Cuba, Tuesday, following an interdiction off the Florida Keys, due to safety of life at sea concerns.

A container ship crewmember reported to Sector Key West watchstanders, Friday, at approximately 9:45 a.m., seeing an overloaded 15-foot rustic vessel about 15 miles off Duck Key.

“Coast Guard crews maintain a presence with air and sea assets around the Caribbean Sea,” said Lt. Robert Copeland, enforcement officer, Coast Guard Seventh District. “Our crews help prevent people from losing their lives in these dangerous attempts.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 462 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crewmembers were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.



Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

