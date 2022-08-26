Coast Guard repatriates 18 Dominicans

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez crew repatriated 18 Dominican Republic nationals Thursday, following the interdiction of an illegal voyage vessel in waters northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

The interdiction is the result of ongoing local and federal multi-agency efforts in support of the Caribbean Border Interagency Group (CBIG).

Three other Dominican men interdicted in the group will remain in Puerto Rico to face federal prosecution on charges of attempted illegal reentry into the United States. The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico is leading the prosecution in this case.

The aircrew of a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) CBP Multi-Role Enforcement Aircraft (MEA) initially detected a 25-foot makeshift boat Wednesday morning. Coast Guard watchstanders at Sector San Juan diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez and directed the launch of an Air Station Borinquen MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter to interdict the vessel. Once on scene, the cutter crew stopped the vessel and safely embarked 16 men and five women from the makeshift boat.

Following the interdiction, the cutter Heriberto Hernandez rendezvoused with a Dominican Republic Navy vessel in the Mona Passage and repatriated 13 men and five women from interdicted group.

“We are thankful for our strong relationships with our Caribbean Border Interagency Group partner agencies who work daily to interdict these illegal voyages and prevent loss of life at sea,” said Lt. Cmdr. Edward Kunigonis, Sector San Juan chief of enforcement. “These illegal voyages are inherently dangerous and pose a significant risk to all involved, especially aboard unseaworthy vessels that lack any type of safety equipment.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022, the Coast Guard has carried out 72 illegal voyage interdictions in the Mona Passage and waters near Puerto Rico. Interdicted during this period, are 1,919 non-U.S. citizens including 1,414 Dominicans, 404 Haitians, 01 Cuban, 1 Ecuadorian, 52 Venezuelan, 12 Uzbek, and 35 of unknown nationalities.

Cutter Heriberto Hernandez is a 154-foot fast response cutter homeported in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

