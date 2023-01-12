Coast Guard repatriates 177 people to Cuba 

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutters Pablo Valent and Robert Yered’s crews repatriated 177 people to Cuba, Thursday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

Coast Guard Cutter Issac Mayo’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Jan. 4, at approximately 1:20 p.m., about 20 miles south of Duck Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Jan. 4, at approximately 5 p.m., about 15 miles east of Dry Tortugas.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Jan. 4, at approximately 5:50 p.m., about 35 miles south of Key West.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., about 35 miles southeast of Key West.

Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at approximately 1:30 a.m., 15 miles south of Marquesas Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Angela McShan’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Saturday, at approximately 10:25 a.m., about 30 miles southeast of Lower Matecumbe Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Saturday, at approximately 12:30 a.m., about 10 miles south of Key West.

“The U.S. Embassy in Cuba has resumed processing all immigration visas in Havana and, with the new legal pathways to enter the United States announced by the White House and Department of Homeland Security last week, we urge all people to use the safe and legal means available to travel to the United States,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mark Cobb, Coast Guard District Seven. “Don’t put your life at risk by taking to the sea when you don’t have to.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 4,917 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local federal U.S. representative.

