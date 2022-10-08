Coast Guard repatriates 174 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans’ crew repatriated 174 Cubans to Cuba, Friday and Saturday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

Coast Guard Cutter William Trump’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 5 a.m., about 50 miles south of Cudjoe Key.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater C-130 airplane crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 1 p.m., about 32 miles southwest of Marquesas Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 1:30 p.m., about 5 miles south of Key Largo.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater C-130 airplane crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 1:30 p.m., about 35 miles southeast of Islamorada.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater C-130 airplane crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel dead in the water and people waving their arms for help, Tuesday, at approximately 2:20 p.m., about 12 miles southwest of Cal Sal Bank, Bahamas.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater C-130 airplane crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 5 p.m., about 15 miles south of Boca Grande.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 1 p.m., about 25 miles south of Marquesas Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 5:10 p.m., about 20 miles south of Marquesas Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 5:10 p.m., about 40 miles south of Marquesas Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 5:45 p.m., about 25 miles south of Rebecca Shoal.

Coast Guard Cutter Issac Mayo’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Thursday, at approximately 2:15 p.m., about 25 miles southwest of Key West.

“Coast Guard crews and our partner agencies are out in full force to save lives and encourage safe, legal migration in the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona Passages,” said Lt. Cmdr. Tanner Stiehl, Coast Guard District Seven.

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 226 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

