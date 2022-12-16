Coast Guard repatriates 164 people to Cuba 

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutters Charles David Jr. and Raymond Evans’ crews repatriated 164 Cubans to Cuba, Friday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations airplane crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Monday, at approximately 7 p.m., about 35 miles south of Long Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations airplane crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Monday, at approximately 7:45 p.m., about 20 miles south of Woman Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations airplane crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Monday, at approximately 7:45 p.m., about 35 miles south of Boot Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations airplane crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Monday, at approximately 8 p.m., about 20 miles south of Indian Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Monday, at approximately 9:30 p.m., about 20 miles south of Boca Grande.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations airplane crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Monday, at approximately 10 p.m., about 20 miles south of Boot Key.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-144 Ocean Sentry air crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 7:15 a.m., about 25 miles south of Long Key.

A good Samaritan alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 7:15 a.m., about 50 mile southeast of Key Largo.

Coast Guard Station Islamorada’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 12:30 p.m., about 9 mile south of Tavernier Creek.

“Coast Guard crews are repatriating individuals attempting to improperly enter the U.S. by sea to their country of origin or departure,” said Lt. Mark Cobb, Coast Guard District Seven. “Don’t take to the sea.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 3,450 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.