Coast Guard repatriates 163 Haitians

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Tampa’s crew repatriated 163 Haitians to Haiti, Monday, following a grounding in Biscayne Bay.

Coast Guard Cutter Manowar, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade Police Deparment, Biscayne National Park Rangers, Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation crews arrived on scene and rescued the people from the grounded sail vessel and which was taking on water.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders, Thursday, at approximately 9:15 a.m., of the grossly overloaded sailing vessel that grounded near Boca Chita Key.

“I would like to extend our gratitude to the continued efforts set forth by our federal, state and local partner agencies,” said Chief of Response Capt. Benjamin Golightly, Coast Guard District Seven. “These illegal voyages are always dangerous and often deadly. Anyone attempting to enter the U.S. illegally by sea should expect to be repatriated once interdicted.”

Since Oct, 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 6,352 Haitian migrants compared to:

1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

