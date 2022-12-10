Coast Guard repatriates 152 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutters Raymond Evans and Charles David Jr.s’ crews repatriated 152 Cubans to Cuba, Saturday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations airplane crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 9:30 a.m., about 60 miles south of Marathon.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations airplane crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 7 p.m., about 50 miles south of Boot Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations airplane crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 5:40 a.m., about 20 miles south of Long Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations airplane crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 7:10 a.m., about 40 miles south of Key West.

Coast Guard Cutter Resolute’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 6 p.m., about 20 miles southwest of Marquesas Key.

“These events illustrate how the integrated missions and out strong partnerships are so instrumental in protecting this country,” said Gerald Burgess, Customs and Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations, Southeast Region. “Every day our crews work together to protect our borders and serve America.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 2,982 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

