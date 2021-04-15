Coast Guard repatriates 15 migrants to the Dominican Republic

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Coast Guard repatriated 15 migrants to a Dominican Republic Navy vessel Wednesday, following the interdiction of an illegal voyage in Mona Passage waters between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

Three of the migrants claimed to be Haitians, while twelve others claimed being Dominican Republic nationals.

The interdiction is the result of ongoing efforts by Caribbean Border Interagency Group (CBIG) partner agencies to combat illegal migrant smuggling.

“I commend all Coast Guard and Dominican Republic Navy units involved in this case,” said Cmdr. Beau Power, Sector San Juan chief of response. “Their quick response, seamless coordination and professionalism assured a rapid interdiction and the quick and safe return of all 15 migrants. These illegal voyages are extremely dangerous as they most often take place aboard makeshift and unseaworthy vessels with little or no lifesaving equipment onboard.”

The aircrew of a Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry marine patrol aircraft detected the illegal voyage Tuesday evening. The Coast Guard aircrew spotted a grossly overloaded 25-foot makeshift vessel 25 nautical miles east of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Coast Guard watchstanders at Sector San Juan diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark to carry out the interdiction. Shortly thereafter, the cutter Paul Clark arrived on scene and with the assistance of the cutter’s small boat stopped the migrant vessel and safely embarked 12 men and three women.

Prior to embarking, the crew of the cutter Paul Clark provided the migrants with lifejackets for their safety. Once aboard the cutter, the migrants received food, water and basic medical attention.

The cutter Paul Clark later transferred the migrants to the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier that in turn completed their repatriation to the Dominican Republic Navy patrol boat Capella-108 in waters just off the Dominican Republic.

Cutters Paul Clark and Joseph Napier are 154-foot fast response cutters respectively homeported in Miami and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

CBIG was formally created to unify efforts of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico and Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action, in their common goal of securing the borders of Puerto Rico against illegal migrant and drug smuggling.