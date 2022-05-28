Coast Guard repatriates 146 people to Haiti

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations air crew spotted the grossly overloaded vessel approximately 42 miles southeast of Islamorada, Florida, May 24, 2022. Coast Guard crews repatriated the 146 people on May 27, 2022. (Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations photo)

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations air crew spotted the grossly overloaded vessel approximately 42 miles southeast of Islamorada, Florida, May 24, 2022.  (Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations photo)

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant’s crew repatriated 146 Haitians to Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Friday, after being stopped approximately 45 miles southeast of Islamorada.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations air crew spotted the grossly overloaded vessel, Tuesday, and Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant and Station Islamorada crews diverted to the vessel. Once on scene, the crews provided the people with life jackets due to safety concerns associated with the vessel being grossly overloaded.

“Attempting to migrate illegally by sea to the United States from Haiti is incredibly dangerous,” said Lt. Paul Puddington, a Coast Guard District Seven enforcement officer. “The Coast Guard and our partners will continue to vigilantly patrol, detect, intercept and deter unsafe voyages.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 5,003 Haitian migrants compared to:

  • 1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021
  • 418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020
  • 932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019
  • 609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018
  • 419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

