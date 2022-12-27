Coast Guard repatriates 143 people to Cuba 

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr. and Coast Guard Cutter Richard Etheridge crew’s repatriated 143 Cubans to Cuba, Tuesday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 8 a.m., about 23 miles south of Big Pine Key.

A Custom and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 8:30 a.m., about 38 miles south of Key West.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HHC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane, rcrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant chug, Wednesday, at approximately 10 a.m., about 32 miles south of Marathon.

Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Thursday, at approximately 3 a.m., about 24 miles south of Islamorada.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Thursday, at approximately 11 a.m., about 11 miles south of Marathon.

A Custom and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant chug, Thursday, at approximately 12 p.m., about 15 miles south of Marquesas.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Thursday, at approximately 2 p.m., about 31 miles southeast of Islamorada.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a sailing chug, Thursday, at approximately 3 p.m., about 35 miles south of Lower Matecumbe Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Miami watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Thursday, at approximately 4:30 p.m., about 5 miles east of Boca Raton.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at approximately 8 p.m., about 15 miles south of Long Key.

“Coast Guard crews and our partner agencies maintain an active presence in the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona Passages to save lives and encourage safe, legal migration,” said Lt. Connor Ives, Coast Guard District Seven. “Anyone attempting to illegally migrate by sea will be interdicted and returned to their country of origin.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 3,839 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

