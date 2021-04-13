Coast Guard repatriates 14 migrants to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans’ crew repatriated 14 Cuban migrants to Cuba Tuesday.

A good Samaritan reported the rustic vessel with 14 people aboard to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders Saturday approximately 35 miles northwest of Key West.

Station Key West rescue crews arrived on scene to find the people showing signs of dehydration and being sunburnt. They were taken off their vessel due to safety of life at sea concerns.

“The Florida Straits are unpredictable,” said Coast Guard Liaison Officer Lt. Cmdr. Mario Gil, U.S. Embassy Havana. “It is not safe to take to the seas in makeshift vessels that aren’t seaworthy.”

Since Oct. 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 166 Cubans compared to fiscal year 2019, Oct. 1, 2018 – Sept. 30, 2019, where crews interdicted 314 Cubans.

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19. There were no migrants in these cases reported to have any COVID-19 related symptoms.