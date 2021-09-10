Coast Guard repatriates 14 migrants to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo’s crew repatriated 14 Cubans to Cuba, Friday, following two interdictions off the coast of Key West, Florida.

While on a routine patrol, a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 aircrew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders at 10:15 p.m., Tuesday, of a blue inflatable raft approximately 46 miles south of Key West. The people were brought aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Issac Mayo for repatriation.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew notified Sector Key West watchstanders at approximately 11:55 p.m., Wednesday, of a chug approximately 18 miles southwest of Key West. The people were brought aboard Coast Guard Cutter Issac Mayo for repatriation.

No medical concerns were reported.

“Taking to the seas in a less than sea-worthy vessel is dangerous and can result in loss of life,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mario Gil, Coast Guard Liaison Officer, U.S. Embassy Havana. “We request all mariners to report any possible migrant voyages to help prevent loss of life at sea.”

Since Oct, 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 745 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.

Family members in the United States inquiring about a possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. embassy.

