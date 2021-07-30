Coast Guard repatriates 14 migrants to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton’s crew repatriated 14 Cubans to Cuba, Thursday, following an interdiction off the coast of Bahamas.

Customs and Border Air and Marine Operations officers reported a rustic vessel with 14 people aboard, approximately 26 miles southeast of Anguilla Cay to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders at approximately 11 p.m., Tuesday. They were brought aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Issac Mayo and then transferred to the Charles Sexton and reported in good health.

“Taking to the seas in a less than sea-worthy vessel is dangerous and can result in loss of life,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mario Gil, Coast Guard Liaison officer, Cuba. “We request all mariners to report any possible migrant voyages to help prevent loss of life at sea.”

Since Oct, 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 595 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.