Coast Guard repatriates 13 to the Dominican Republic

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Coast Guard repatriated four Dominicans and nine Haitians to the Dominican Republic between Monday and Wednesday, following the interdiction of an illegal voyage near Rincon, Puerto Rico.

The interdiction is the result of ongoing local and federal multi-agency efforts in support of the Caribbean Border Interagency Group (CBIG).

“This successful interdiction is the result of the strong partnerships between the Coast Guard and our fellow Caribbean Border Interagency Group partners who work daily to safeguard the nation’s southernmost maritime border,” said Capt. Gregory H. Magee, Sector San Juan commander. “Many people do not realize how close they come to losing their lives during an illegal voyage, and they also may not realize that if they are caught they may face prosecution for migrating illegally to the United States.”

A Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action marine unit interdicted an illegal voyage transporting non-U.S. citizens aboard a 22-foot blue colored makeshift boat Friday morning, just off the coast of Rincon, Puerto Rico. Coast Guard watchstanders in Sector San Juan diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez that arrived on scene and safely embarked the migrants.

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crewmembers were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.

During Fiscal Year 2022, from Oct. 1, 2021 through Jan. 21, 2022, the Coast Guard interdicted 44 illegal voyages near Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands with 798 Dominicans, 253 Haitians, 14 Venezuelan, 1 Ecuadorian, and 35 others of undetermined nationalities.

463 Dominican, 15 Haitians in Fiscal Year 2021

491 Dominican, 08 Haitians in Fiscal Year 2020

429 Dominican, 06 Haitians in Fiscal Year 2019

280 Dominican, 04 Haitians in Fiscal Year 2018

262 Dominican, 03 Haitians in Fiscal Year 2017

246 Dominican, 19 Haitians in Fiscal Year 2016

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

CBIG unifies efforts between U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico, and Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action, in their common goal of securing the borders of Puerto Rico against illegal migrant and drug smuggling.

