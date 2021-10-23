Coast Guard repatriates 13 Cubans to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo’s crew repatriated 13 Cubans to Cuba, Saturday, due to safety of life at sea concerns.

During a routine patrol, Coast Guard Cutter Decisive’s crew spotted a disabled vessel and notified Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders, Wednesday, at about 2 p.m. approximately 90 miles northeast of Cancun, Mexico. Decisive’s crew safely embarked the Cubans who stated they had departed Pinar del Rio, Cuba, on Oct. 12.

“Migrants attempting to enter the United States by sea are often on unseaworthy vessels and without proper safety equipment,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Hernandez, Coast Guard District Seven public affairs specialist. “Coast Guard crews patrol the Florida Straits, Windward Passage and the Mona Passage, maintaining a solid presence with air and sea assets to save lives by removing migrants from unsafe environments and deterring dangerous illegal migrant activity.”

No injuries were reported.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 168 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.