Coast Guard repatriates 128 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutters Paul Clark and Raymond Evans’ crew repatriated 128 Cubans to Cuba, Friday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations’ law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Miami watchstanders of an overloaded vessel, Tuesday, at 6 a.m., about 23 miles east of Biscayne Bay.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of an overloaded vessel, Tuesday, at approximately, 3:30 p.m., about 7 miles south of Key Largo.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations’ law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of an overloaded vessel, Tuesday, at approximately, 6 p.m., about 9 miles south of Islamorada.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations’ law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of an overloaded vessel, Tuesday, at 7:30 p.m., about 24 miles southeast of Islamorada.

Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans’ crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 1:30 a.m., about 28 miles south of Long Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations’ law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of an overloaded vessel, Wednesday, at approximately, 8 a.m., about 23 miles south of Sugarloaf Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans’ crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 11 a.m., about 29 miles south of Marathon.

“Paying people to illegally bring your loved ones to the United States is dangerous,” said Lt. j.g. Nicholas Fujimoto, Coast Guard District Seven. “Those people don’t care if your loved ones survive or die, and you’ll only be left with more questions than answers. If you want to come to the U.S., use a safe legal immigration method.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,105 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

