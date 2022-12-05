Coast Guard repatriates 126 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent and Harold Millers’ crews repatriated 126 Cubans to Cuba, Monday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

Coast Guard Cutter Resolute’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Nov. 27, at approximately 6 p.m., about 10 miles south of Key West.

A good Samaritan alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Nov. 28, at approximately 5:50 p.m., about 6 miles south of Big Pine Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations air crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 12:30 p.m., about 20 miles south of Marquesas Key.

A good Samaritan alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 6 p.m., about 20 miles south of Dry Tortugas.

Coast Guard Cutter Yellowfin’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 9 a.m., about 10 miles south of Woman Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Yellowfin’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 10:30 p.m., about 40 miles southwest of Marquesas Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Oak’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 11 p.m., about 20 miles south of Marquesas Key.

“Coast Guard and partner agency crews are patrolling the Florida Straits, and Windward and Mona Passages to prevent tragic loss of life from these dangerous and illegal maritime voyages,” said Lt. Paul Puddington, Coast Guard District Seven. “For the safety of yourself, friends, and family, don’t take to the sea.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 2,755 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

