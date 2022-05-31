Coast Guard repatriates 124 people to Haiti

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Diligence’s crew repatriated 124 Haitians to Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Tuesday, after being stopped approximately 17 miles northwest of Cap du Mole.

Diligence’s crew arrived on scene and provided the people with life jackets due to safety concerns associated with the vessel being grossly overloaded.

“The Coast Guard and our partners will continue to vigilantly patrol, detect, intercept and deter unsafe voyages,” said Petty Officer Ryan Estrada, Coast Guard Seventh District.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 5,390 Haitian migrants compared to:

1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

