Coast Guard repatriates 120 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Reliance’s crew repatriated 120 Cubans to Cuba, Friday, following several interdictions off Florida’s coast during Hurricane Ian.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew alerted Sector Key West of a fishing vessel, Sept. 23, at approximately 8 a.m., about 20 miles south of Key West.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a paddle vessel, Saturday, at approximately 11:50 a.m., about 20 miles south of Boca Chica.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew alerted Sector Key West of a rustic vessel taking on water, Saturday, at approximately 7:40 p.m., about 60 miles south of Marquesas Key.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew alerted Sector Key West of a rustic vessel, Saturday, at approximately 7:50 p.m., about 40 miles south of Marquesas Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a sailing vessel, Sunday, at approximately 8:20 a.m., about 12 miles southeast of Islamorada.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at approximately 10:34 a.m., about 18 miles south of Marathon.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Monday, at approximately 12:30 a.m., about 12 miles south of Islamorada.

“Taking to the sea any time carries significant risk, taking to the sea during a hurricane is flat out reckless,” said Capt. Robert Kinsey, Coast Guard District Seven. “We just had at least one unseaworthy vessel sink, and we are looking for 17 souls. We can only pray our crews find them so their families and loved ones can rest. Our air and surface crews are patrolling and are on the lookout to prevent illegal and unsafe ventures.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 6,182 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.