Coast Guard repatriates 118 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutters Harold Miller and Yellowfins’ crews repatriated 118 Cubans to Cuba, Thursday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Saturday, at approximately 6:45 p.m., about 20 miles southeast of Upper Matecumbe.

Coast Guard Cutter William Flores’ crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at approximately 12:15 a.m., about 32 miles south of Marathon.

Coast Guard Cutter Venturous’ crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at approximately 4:15 p.m., about 7 miles south of Loggerhead Key.

Coast Guard Cutter William Flores’ crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at approximately 6 p.m., about 30 miles south of Long Key.

A good Samaritan alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at approximately 6 p.m., about 70 miles south of Dry Tortugas.

A good Samaritan alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Monday, at approximately 9:30 a.m., about 15 miles southwest of Marquesas Key.

“The sea state can change at a moment’s notice and can lead to loss of life when attempting to illegally migrate in unsafe and unseaworthy vessels,” said Lt. Paul Puddington, Coast Guard District Seven. “Seek safe and legal routes of coming to the U.S.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 2,755 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

