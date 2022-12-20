Coast Guard repatriates 110 people to Haiti

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk’s crew repatriated 110 Haitians to Haiti, Tuesday, following two interdictions off Florida’s coast.

An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry law enforcement aircrew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of an overloaded sailing vessel, Dec. 11, at approximately 9 p.m. Coast Guard air and surface assets, and Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations crews responded.

Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk’s crew notified District Seven watchstanders of an overloaded sailing vessel, Thursday, at approximately, 11:50 p.m., about 20 miles northwest of Isle de Tortue, Haiti.

There were men, women and children on both vessels.

“This year, we’ve needlessly lost 13 lives to the sea as a result of people choosing to attempt maritime migration in grossly overcrowded and unsafe vessels,” said Capt. Robert Kinsey, Coast Guard District Seven. “Today, our crews are searching for nine more people recklessly taking to the sea. It is heartbreaking to know that families will be sitting down to celebrate the holidays without those lost loved ones. Please encourage those that you care about to choose a safe and legal pathway for migration.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 869 Haitian migrants compared to:

7,175 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.