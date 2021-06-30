Coast Guard repatriates 11 migrants to Cuba

MIAMI — The Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr.’s crew repatriated 11 Cubans to Cuba, Wednesday, following an interdiction near Carysfort Reef, Florida.

A good Samaritan reported a vessel with 11 people aboard to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders at 12:20 p.m. Monday. Charles David Jr.’s crews arrived on scene and the migrants were brought aboard and reported in good health.

“The Florida Straits, especially during hurricane season, makes the seas even more unpredictable than usual,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mario Gil, Coast Guard Liaison Officer, Cuba. “These voyages can cost you your life.”

Since Oct, 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 512 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.