Coast Guard repatriates 11 Dominicans to the Dominican Republic

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Doyle repatriated 11 male nationals to the Dominican Republic Sunday, following the interdiction of an illegal voyage in Mona Passage waters near Puerto Rico.

One other Dominican man interdicted in the group remains in Puerto Rico to face federal prosecution on charges of attempted illegal reentry into the United States. The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico is leading the prosecution in this case.

The interdiction is the result of ongoing local and federal multi-agency efforts in support of the Caribbean Border Interagency Group (CBIG).

Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley, with Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action (FURA) support, interdicted a 20-foot makeshift boat on Thursday night, initially detected by the aircrew of a Customs Air Marine Branch Multi-Role Enforcement Agency (CAMB MEA) aircraft. Following the interdiction, the crew of the cutter Donald Horsley safely embarked all 12 passengers from the makeshift boat.

Cutter Donald Horsley transferred the group to the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Doyle that it turn rendezvoused with the Dominican Republic Navy patrol vessel Aldebarán (GC-104) near the Dominican Republic and completed the repatriation.

Ramey Sector Border Patrol agents in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico received custody of the man facing federal prosecution.

“Caribbean Border Interagency Group agencies and the Dominican Republic Navy are important partners of the U.S. Coast Guard in our joint effort to protect those who embark on these dangerous, and at times perilous, journeys,” said Lt Cmdr. Chuck Wilson, Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Doyle commanding officer. “I’m thankful to have such hard-working and professional maritime partners in our shared mission to protect life at sea.”

From October 1, 2021, until May 31, 2022, the Coast Guard has carried out 64 illegal voyage interdictions in Mona Passage and Caribbean waters near Puerto Rico. Interdicted during this period, are 1,706 non-U.S. citizens comprised mostly of Dominican Republic and Haitian nationals (1,235 Dominicans, 370 Haitians, 1 Cuban, 1 Ecuadorian, 52 Venezuelan, 12 Uzbek, 35 Unknown).

CBIG was formally created to unify efforts of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico and Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action, in their common goal of securing the borders of Puerto Rico against illegal migrant and drug smuggling.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.