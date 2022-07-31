Coast Guard repatriates 109 Haitians

Jul 31st, 2022 · 0 Comment
A grossly overloaded sailing vessel near Cay Sal Bank, July 25, 2022. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tampa's crew repatriated 109 Haitians to Cap-Haitien, Haiti, July 30, 2022, following the interdiction. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

A grossly overloaded sailing vessel near Cay Sal Bank, July 25, 2022.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Tampa’s crew repatriated 109 Haitians to Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Saturday, following an interdiction near Cay Sal Bank.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders, Monday, at approximately 12:45 p.m., of a grossly overloaded sailing vessel with men, women and children aboard.

“We are urging families in the U.S. to ask their loved ones not to risk their lives on this dangerous journey,” said Lt. Connor Ives, a Coast Guard District Seven. “These illegal voyages are always dangerous and often deadly. Anyone attempting to enter the U.S. illegally by sea should expect to be repatriated once interdicted.”

Since Oct, 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 6,534 Haitian migrants compared to:

  • 1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021
  • 418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020
  • 932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019
  • 609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018
  • 419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.