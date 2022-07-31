Coast Guard repatriates 109 Haitians

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Tampa’s crew repatriated 109 Haitians to Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Saturday, following an interdiction near Cay Sal Bank.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders, Monday, at approximately 12:45 p.m., of a grossly overloaded sailing vessel with men, women and children aboard.

“We are urging families in the U.S. to ask their loved ones not to risk their lives on this dangerous journey,” said Lt. Connor Ives, a Coast Guard District Seven. “These illegal voyages are always dangerous and often deadly. Anyone attempting to enter the U.S. illegally by sea should expect to be repatriated once interdicted.”

Since Oct, 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 6,534 Haitian migrants compared to:

1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

