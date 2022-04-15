Coast Guard repatriates 109 Haitians to Haiti

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Decisive’s crew repatriated 109 Haitians to Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Friday, after being stopped approximately 35 miles east of Punta Maisi, Cuba.

Coast Guard Cutter Decisive’s crew spotted the overloaded vessel and brought all the people aboard the cutter due to safety of life at sea concern.

There were 83 males and 26 females including two minors.

“Taking to the seas is always risky,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jason Neiman, Coast Guard District Seven public affairs officer. “There are inherent risks in attempting to make the voyage to the United States in these grossly overloaded vessels in treacherous waters. We are actively patrolling for these unsafe and irregular maritime migration voyages throughout the Caribbean. Our mission remains the same, to protect lives at sea.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 3,412 Haitian migrants compared to:

1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Irregular maritime migration is always dangerous and often deadly. Smugglers have no regard for the lives of migrants and continue to take advantage of vulnerable individuals by spreading misinformation about our laws. The termination of the CDC’s Title 42 public health order on May 23 will not impact the Coast Guard’s ability to rescue and intercept individuals attempting this dangerous journey. Individuals interdicted at sea attempting to enter the United States without proper documentation are, and will continue to be, subject to repatriation to their home country.

