Coast Guard repatriates 107 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew repatriated 107 Cubans to Cuba, Tuesday, following nine interdictions off Florida’s coast.

Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing boat, Saturday, at approximately 3:15 p.m., about 30 miles south of Boca Chica.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing boat, Saturday, at approximately 3:15 p.m., about 35 miles south of Sugarloaf Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Saturday, at approximately 11 p.m., about 25 miles south of Long Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Spencer’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing boat, Sunday, at approximately midnight, about 10 miles south of Key Colony Beach.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a blue and white fishing boat, Sunday, at approximately 2:15 a.m., about 6 miles south of Sugarloaf Key.

Coast Guard Station Key West’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing boat, Sunday, at 7:40 a.m., about 5 miles south of Boca Grande.

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at 4:30 p.m., about 40 miles south of Boca Chica.

Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing boat, Sunday, at approximately 7 p.m., about 30 miles south of Long Key.

Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at approximately 8:45 p.m., about 40 miles south of Key West.

“The Coast Guard and our partners patrol the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona Passages to stop illegal migration into the United States from the sea,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mark Cobb, Coast Guard District Seven. “Those rescued or stopped will be brought back to their country of origin, or the country they departed.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 3,994 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

