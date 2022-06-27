Coast Guard repatriates 106 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton’s crew repatriated 106 Cubans to Cuba, Monday, following several interdictions off the Florida Keys.

A Coast Guard Station Islamorada rescue crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Thursday, at approximately 2:30 p.m., about 7 miles south of Islamorada.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a capsized vessel with people clinging to the hull, Thursday, at approximately 7 p.m., about 40 miles south of Marathon.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel taking on water, Thursday, at approximately 7 p.m., about 40 miles south of Sugarloaf Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders that they rescued people in the water, Friday, after their rustic vessel was disabled in the vicinity of the Yucatan Pass. All people were accounted for.

Coast Guard Cutter Joshua Applebly’s crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Saturday, at approximately 6 a.m., about 5 miles south of Marquesas Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Confidence’s crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Saturday, at approximately 7:30 a.m., about 15 miles south of Boca Chica.

Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton’s crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Sunday, at approximately 6 a.m., about 20 miles south of Islamorada.

“Weather in the Caribbean Sea is unpredictable,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mario Gil, Coast Guard District Seven liaison officer. “It can turn any calm voyage deadly in an instant.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 2,900 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

