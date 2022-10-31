Coast Guard repatriates 106 people, dog to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Richard Etheridge’s crew repatriated 106 Cubans and a dog to Cuba, Sunday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of an overloaded vessel, Tuesday, at 10:30 p.m., about 15 miles south of Bahia Honda Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Wednesday, at 9 a.m., about 33 miles south of Cudjoe Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of an overloaded vessel, Wednesday, at 5 p.m., about 28 miles southwest of Marquesas.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of an overloaded vessel, Wednesday, at 10 p.m., about 20 miles southwest of Key West.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of an overloaded vessel, Thursday, at 7 a.m., about 31 miles south of Big Pine Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Thursday, at 2:30 p.m., about 35 miles south of Key West.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of an overloaded vessel, Wednesday, at 10:40 p.m., about 28 miles southwest of Boca Chica.

A good Samaritan alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Thursday, at 1 p.m., about 52 miles south of Boca Grande.

A good Samaritan alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of an overloaded vessel, Thursday, at 6:30 p.m., about 58 miles south of Sugarloaf Key.

“Coast Guard crews and our partner agencies maintain an active presence in the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona Passages to save lives and encourage safe, legal migration,” said Lt. Cmdr. Tanner Stiehl, Coast Guard District Seven. “Anyone attempting to illegally migrate by sea will be interdicted and returned to their country of origin.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,132 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

