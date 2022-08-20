Coast Guard repatriates 106 people, 4 dogs to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered’s crew repatriated 106 Cubans and four dogs to Cuba, Friday, following 12 interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Saturday, at approximately 2:45 p.m., about 35 miles south of Key West.

Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans’ crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a makeshift vessel, Saturday, at approximately 3:15 p.m., about 30 miles south of Sugarloaf Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless’ crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing vessel, Saturday, at approximately 4:40 p.m., about 30 miles south of Boca Chica.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant, Sunday, at approximately 1:10 a.m., Monday, about 1 mile south of Marquesas Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans’ crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a makeshift vessel, Monday, at approximately 3:15 p.m., about 20 miles south of Marquesas Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing vessel, Monday, at approximately 9:00 p.m., about 24 miles south of Boot Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing vessel, Monday, at approximately 9:40 p.m., about 12 miles south of Boot Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing boat at approximately 12:50 a.m., Tuesday, about 14 miles south of Key West.

Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic boat at approximately 1:10 p.m., Tuesday, about 72 miles south of Key West.

Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic boat at approximately 6:10 p.m., Tuesday, about 53 miles south of Key West.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel at approximately 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, about 18 miles south of Key Colony.

Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing boat at approximately 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, about 20 miles south of Cay Sal Bank, Bahamas.

“In 2016, the Wet Foot, Dry Foot policy was repealed,” said Lt. Travis Poulos, Coast Guard District Seven. “Those rescued or stopped at sea will be brought back to their country of origin, or the country they departed.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 4,440 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

