Coast Guard repatriates 102 migrants to Haiti

Sep 17th, 2021 · 0 Comment
103 migrants aboard a 35-foot sailing vessel is interdicted by A Coast Guard Station Miami law enforcement crew approximately 12 miles east of Biscayne Bay, Florida , Sep. 16, 2021. Coast Guard Cutter Diligence's crew repatriated 102 Haitians to Haiti, following an interdiction off of Biscayne Bay on Sep. 12, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

103 migrants aboard a 35-foot sailing vessel are interdicted by a Coast Guard Station Miami law enforcement crew approximately 12 miles east of Biscayne Bay, Florida , Sep. 16, 2021.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Diligence’s crew repatriated 102 Haitians to Haiti, Thursday, following an interdiction off of Biscayne Bay.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders at 3:35 p.m., Sunday, of a man-made vessel with approximately 50 people aboard approximately 12 miles east of Biscayne Bay.

A Coast Guard Station Miami law enforcement crew arrived on scene and reported 103 migrants on a 35-foot sailing vessel.

The migrants were transferred to the Diligence.

One migrant was medically evacuated after determining to need a higher level of care.

“The Coast Guard is committed to bilateral cooperation with Haiti and is aggressively maintaining a presence in the Windward Passage to discourage these dangerous and deadly voyages.” said Cmdr. Jared Trusz, commanding officer, Coast Guard Cutter Diligence. “We urge any person thinking of taking to the sea in this illegal voyage to reconsider the dangers of the journey.”

Since Oct, 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 486 Haitian migrants compared to:

  • 418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020
  • 932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019
  • 609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018
  • 419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.

Family members in the United States inquiring about a possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. embassy.

